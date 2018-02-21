 

WWE News: Shayna Baszler in Action on Next Week’s NXT, WWE Named Among Most Innovative Companies

February 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shayna Baszler Kairi Sane NXT 22818

– Shayna Baszler is set to compete in next week’s episode of NXT. Baszler will face Kairi Sane after she attacked and injured Sane a few weeks back, leading to Sane’s return last week to attack Baszler during her match with Ember Moon last week:

– Fast Company has placed WWE at #3 among their most innovative companies in the “Hollywood” grouping. The company cited WWE’s expansion into countries like China and India, as well as the WWE Network, for its placement. Netflix and Marvel Studios took the top two spots in the grouping.

