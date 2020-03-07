WWE News: Shorty G Praises Heavy Machinery for Gauntlet Performance, WWE Network Adding Total Bellas Season 4, Bella Twins in FCW Story Bonus Clip

– WWE Superstar Shorty G praised Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery for their performance in last night’s tag team gauntlet match on Smackdown. You can check out that tweet below.

Shorty G wrote, “What a display of grit, endurance, and heart by @tuckerwwe and @otiswwe last night on #Smackdown. It’s reassuring to see the crowd so supportive of a couple of guys that deserve and have earned every ounce of respect they’ve gotten. Those are my dudes.” Heavy Machinery made it to the last fall of the gauntlet match, but they were ultimately pinned by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, who won the match.

What a display of grit, endurance, and heart by @tuckerwwe and @otiswwe last night on #Smackdown. It’s reassuring to see the crowd so supportive of a couple of guys that deserve and have earned every ounce of respect they’ve gotten. Those are my dudes. — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) March 7, 2020

– WWE Network News reports that the WWE Network will add Total Bellas Season 4 on Sunday, March 15. Season 4 featured 10 episodes.

– Speaking of the Bella Twins, WWE released a bonus clip for A Future WWE: The FCW Story where FCW President Steve Keirn tells a story about The Bella Twins. You can check out that clip below.