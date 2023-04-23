wrestling / News
WWE News: SmackDown Top 10, Mia Yim Plays RE4, More
– WWE featured a SmackDown highlight video on their official YouTube that you can find below, detailed as:
Look back at this week’s Friday Night SmackDown to revisit the show’s most exciting, physical, and controversial moments!
– UpUpDownDown posted a video featuring Mia Yim in a Resident Evil 4 playthrough, described as:
The Head Baddie in Charge has a tall task ahead! Can Mia Yim (a.k.a. The Shelty Slayer) handle all the bloody jump-scares, mind-bending insanity, and twists and turns as she plays through the recent remake of Resident Evil 4?! Can she lead Leon to save the day… yet again? #ResidentEvil4 #RE4
– Fightful reports that WWE has released a survey to inquire where fans would like see a Big 5 premium live event hosted. The story states that candidates include cities such as Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, and others.
– TODAY posted a video with guests Nikki & Brie Garcia that you can see below, detailed as:
WWE Hall of Famers and reality show stars Nikki and Brie Garcia join the 3rd Hour of TODAY in Sonoma County to talk family, the new chapter in their lives and why they dropped “Bella” from their names. “We had to go back to our roots,” Brie says.
