WWE News: Photos and Clips of Superstars in Saudi Arabia, Asuka Shares Travel Vlog, Jinny Watches Her First Match

February 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Super ShowDown 2020

– WWE released photos of Superstars in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow’s Super ShowDown event. There are clips of Baron Corbin and Ricochet talking about being in Saudi Arabia for the show. You can check those out below.

– WWE Superstar Asuka shared a travel vlog showing her go through heavy snowfall during a WWE touring trip. You can check out that vlog below.

– Mark Andrews released a new video where he and NXT UK Superstar Jinny watch her first match. You can check out that video below.

