WWE News: Photos and Clips of Superstars in Saudi Arabia, Asuka Shares Travel Vlog, Jinny Watches Her First Match
– WWE released photos of Superstars in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow’s Super ShowDown event. There are clips of Baron Corbin and Ricochet talking about being in Saudi Arabia for the show. You can check those out below.
.@WWENXT Superstars and Saudi Arabia natives @hussainaldagal and Faisal Kurdi, show @AndradeCienWWE, @AngelGarzaWwe, and @RealRobertRoode a good time at @AlNassrFC_EN before #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/p1bxyjor0A
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2020
تخيّل نفسك في #سوبرشوداون وقدّامك هالنجوم والحماس مولّع الجو 🤩🔥
لا والتذاكر تبدأ من ٢٥ ريال 💸
وش تنتظر ؟
👇🏻https://t.co/ryIA4ZqlNa pic.twitter.com/o34uF5yClV
— عيشها (@Enjoy_Saudi) February 26, 2020
حماس النجم بارون كوربن لعرض #المصارعة_بالبوليفارد يوعدنا بالأكشششن اللي راح يصير في القفص بكره ضد رومان رينز 🥊🔥#عيشها💥https://t.co/PQ48Hbk7Ru pic.twitter.com/5CNailnnEW
— عيشها (@Enjoy_Saudi) February 26, 2020
عشّاق المصارعة 🤩🤙🏼
ريكوشيه عنده رسالة لكم 😎
ويوعدكم يولع الحلبة بكرة في #سوبرشوداون 🔥
تذكرة وحدة تولع حماسك 💥👇🏻https://t.co/PQ48Hbk7Ru pic.twitter.com/K8FmSDEH99
— عيشها (@Enjoy_Saudi) February 26, 2020
– WWE Superstar Asuka shared a travel vlog showing her go through heavy snowfall during a WWE touring trip. You can check out that vlog below.
– Mark Andrews released a new video where he and NXT UK Superstar Jinny watch her first match. You can check out that video below.
