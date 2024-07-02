wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Say Their Goodbyes to Kayla Braxton, Raw Video Highlights

July 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kayla Braxton WWE Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

– WWE released a video showing Bayley, The Miz, LA Knight, Paul Heyman, and Nia Jax saying goodbye to Kayla Braxton. She worked her final WWE last week at SmackDown taking place at Madison Square Garden. You can view that video below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
















