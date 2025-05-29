wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Set for Money in the Bank Store Photo Ops, Tiffany Stratton & Jey Uso Set for Hospitality Experience
– PWInsider reports that multiple WWE Superstars will be doing photo-ops next month at the Money in the Bank Store in Los Angeles. They include Stephanie Vaquer, R-Truth, Roxanne Perez, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Chad Gable, Chelsea Green, Ethan Page, Lola Vice, The LWO, Zelina Vega, and Lyra Valkyria.
– OnLocation announced a huge experience featuring WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, and Penta at the Intuit Dome at WWE Money in the Bank. Passes for the experience are available at OnLocationExp.com.
The only place it’s Tiffy, YEET, and Cero Miedo time at #MITB is #OnLocation 🤩
Join these three icons at the @IntuitDome for a Superstar studded hospitality experience 🔥
Get your @WWE Priority Pass before it’s too late 👉 https://t.co/6uDHd5Ff3B pic.twitter.com/9TPuzOEWaG
— On Location (@onlocationexp) May 29, 2025
