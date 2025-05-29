wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Set for Money in the Bank Store Photo Ops, Tiffany Stratton & Jey Uso Set for Hospitality Experience

May 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Money in the Bank Saturday June 7 2025 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that multiple WWE Superstars will be doing photo-ops next month at the Money in the Bank Store in Los Angeles. They include Stephanie Vaquer, R-Truth, Roxanne Perez, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Chad Gable, Chelsea Green, Ethan Page, Lola Vice, The LWO, Zelina Vega, and Lyra Valkyria.

– OnLocation announced a huge experience featuring WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, and Penta at the Intuit Dome at WWE Money in the Bank. Passes for the experience are available at OnLocationExp.com.

