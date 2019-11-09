WWE News: Pics and Video of Superstars in Manchester, More Smackdown Video Highlights, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Meet GSP

– With WWE in Manchester this week, WWE UK released some photos of Superstars backstage with fans this week. You can check out those tweets below.

Tonight in #WWEManchester was a KNOCKOUT 🥊 IBF World Champion @J_Warrington was in the house and found a few Superstar friends…the future? 👀@WWEApollo @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/9tsVDq9nYR — WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 8, 2019

The official Manchester City Twitter account also released a video of a tour former world champion Kofi Kingston of Etihad. You can check out that video below.

.@WWE is in town! 🔥 To celebrate, it was only right that we invited superstar @TrueKofi down to check out the Etihad! 🙌 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/YLcIZCEJ0O — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 8, 2019

– More video highlights are out for last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX. You can check those out below.























– UFC and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre appeared in a new Damandyz Donutz with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. You can check out that video below.