WWE News: Pics and Video of Superstars in Manchester, More Smackdown Video Highlights, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Meet GSP

November 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
King Corbin WWE Smackdown 11-8-19

– With WWE in Manchester this week, WWE UK released some photos of Superstars backstage with fans this week. You can check out those tweets below.

The official Manchester City Twitter account also released a video of a tour former world champion Kofi Kingston of Etihad. You can check out that video below.

– More video highlights are out for last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX. You can check those out below.











– UFC and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre appeared in a new Damandyz Donutz with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. You can check out that video below.

