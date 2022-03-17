wrestling / News
WWE News: Tickets For WWE Money in the Bank Officially On Sale, NXT UK Lineup, WWE Celebrates Irish-Born Stars
– Tickets for WWE Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 2 officially went on sale today. The event will take place on the same night as a UFC PPV, marking the first time WWE and UFC went head-to-head in the same city.
– Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT UK on Peacock will include the following:
* Tyler Bate vs. Oliver Carter
* Roderick Strong vs. Wolfgang
– WWE has a new post celebrating the Irish-born stars for St. Patrick’s Day, including Sheamus, Finn Balor, Becky Lynch, Jordan Devlin and Aofie Valkyrie.
Celebrating these Irish-born Superstars on #StPatricksDay! pic.twitter.com/UFJpTHGBp4
— WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2022
