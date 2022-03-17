WWE News: Tickets For WWE Money in the Bank Officially On Sale, NXT UK Lineup, WWE Celebrates Irish-Born Stars

– Tickets for WWE Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 2 officially went on sale today. The event will take place on the same night as a UFC PPV, marking the first time WWE and UFC went head-to-head in the same city.

– Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT UK on Peacock will include the following:

* Tyler Bate vs. Oliver Carter

* Roderick Strong vs. Wolfgang

– WWE has a new post celebrating the Irish-born stars for St. Patrick’s Day, including Sheamus, Finn Balor, Becky Lynch, Jordan Devlin and Aofie Valkyrie.