WWE News: TikTok Video Showcases WrestleMania 39 Ring Gear Homages, Elite Squad Checks Out New Figure Reveals, SmackDown Video Highlights
April 8, 2023
– WWE released a TikTok video showcasing the various ring gear homages for WrestleMania 39:
@wwe Catch anything else? 👀 #WWE #WrestleMania #DominikMysterio #CodyRhodes #BiancaBelair #TrishStratus #KevinOwens #SamiZayn ♬ original sound – WWE
– The WWE Mattel Elite Squad checked out the new Mattel action figure reveals at WrestleMania 39 at the Superstore:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s editions of SmackDown & NXT Level Up:
