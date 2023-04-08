wrestling / News

WWE News: TikTok Video Showcases WrestleMania 39 Ring Gear Homages, Elite Squad Checks Out New Figure Reveals, SmackDown Video Highlights

April 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes WWE WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a TikTok video showcasing the various ring gear homages for WrestleMania 39:

@wwe Catch anything else? 👀 #WWE #WrestleMania #DominikMysterio #CodyRhodes #BiancaBelair #TrishStratus #KevinOwens #SamiZayn ♬ original sound – WWE

– The WWE Mattel Elite Squad checked out the new Mattel action figure reveals at WrestleMania 39 at the Superstore:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s editions of SmackDown & NXT Level Up:


















