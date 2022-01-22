WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Shares Photo of Elbow Swelling, The Miz Wishes Maryse a Happy Birthday, Knoxville Set for Jimmy Kimmel Live Ahead of Rumble

– Former WWE NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa shared a photo on Instagram this week showing off a swelling growth on his elbow. He wrote in the caption, “Considering a new finisher: perhaps an elbow drop.” You can view the photo below.

– WWE Superstar and wife of The Miz, Maryse, celebrated her birthday yesterday, turning 39 years old. The Miz wished his wife a happy birthday, which you can see below.

The Miz wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, gorgeous, smart, sexy, caring wife @marysemizanin. Sometimes I need to pinch myself because I can’t believe this is our life. It feels like a dream I never want to end. I love you, Happy Birthday Birthday cakeParty popper”

The Miz and Maryse are set to team with each other at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 against the husband-and-wife WWE Hall of Famer team of Edge and Beth Phoenix.

– Ahead of the Royal Rumble next weekend, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville be making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, January 27 on ABC. Knoxville is set to compete in the men’s Rumble match two days later.