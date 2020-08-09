wrestling / News

WWE News: Top Instagram Photos Feature Carmella & Lana, New Day Hypes World of Tanks, Timeline Clip Looks Back at The Miz’s Classic Promo

August 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Carmella Smackdown WWE

– WWE showcased this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks featured Carmella, Lana, and Sheamus. You can check out some of the images Carmella and more shared on social media below:

– WWE recently partnered with Wargaming for a World of Tanks/Summerslam crossover. Kofi Kingston shared a clip on his Instagram account, showing him and Big E standing on a tank to promote the crossover. The music in the clip features “No Limit Soldiers II” by Master P. That clip is available below.

View this post on Instagram

TANK DOG SALUTE! ——— #nolimit #nolimits

A post shared by Kofi (@thetruekofi) on

– WWE released a clip for the debut episode of WWE Timeline, which debuted today on the WWE Network. In a new sneak peek, Mauro Ranallo looks back The Miz’s classic segment with Daniel Bryan on Talking Smack. That clip is available below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Instagram, The New Day, WWE, WWE Timeline, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading