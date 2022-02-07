WWE News: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attend Hamilton Showing, WWE Playlist Looks At Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey, Flair and Liv Morgan Have Signings This Week

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attended a showing of Hamilton over the weekend, which they both praised on Twitter.

Stephanie wrote: “Thank You to the incredibly talented cast of @HamiltonMusical who were so good, they got a standing ovation at 3PM on a Sunday afternoon. Not easy to do! The second time for @TripleH and I in person and it was even more intoxicating.”

Triple H added: “Absolutely awesome show with so much talent!!!”

– Liv Morgan will sign autographs today at 10 AM in Littleton, Colorado at the Crockett Wireless Store (5066 S Wadsworth Way).

Charlotte Flair will sign on Friday at the Cricket Wireless store (1020 Westbank Expressway) in Westwego, Louisiana. The signings are first come, first served. No personal items are allowed and masks are recommended.

– Speaking of Flair, the latest WWE Playlist looks at her rivalry with Ronda Rousey.