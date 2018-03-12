 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Comments On Kid Rock To WWE Hall of Fame, WWE Fastlane Recap Video

March 12, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kid Rock

– In a post on Twitter, Triple H commented on Kid Rock being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018. He wrote:

– WWE has released a new WWE Now, which recaps last night’s Fastlane event.

article topics :

Kid Rock, Triple H, WWE Fastlane, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading