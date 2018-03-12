WWE News: Triple H Comments On Kid Rock To WWE Hall of Fame, WWE Fastlane Recap Video

– In a post on Twitter, Triple H commented on Kid Rock being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018. He wrote:

.@KidRock has lent his signature sound to many @WWE events over the years. His support of our Superstars, events and commitment to our troops has been unwavering. For that and more, welcome to the celebrity wing of #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/sMwok8jklH — Triple H (@TripleH) March 12, 2018

– WWE has released a new WWE Now, which recaps last night’s Fastlane event.