WWE News: Full Triple H Post-TakeOver Q&A Video, Toni Storm on Title Loss, Top Instagram Photos Feature Andrade and Sasha Banks

– WWE released the full post-show Q&A with Triple H following NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. The COO answers questions from Alicia Taylor. You can check out the full Triple H Q&A video below.

– Toni Storm spoke after her title loss at today’s NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event. NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray defended the title against her and Piper Niven. You can check out that post-match interview clip below.

While Storm lost this match, she will have an opportunity to face Rhea Ripley for the NXT women’s title at Worlds Collider. Storm commented, “This only makes things a hell of a lot worse for Rhea. My head space is even worse than what it was before. I was just robbed. So, I’m going to rob Rhea.”

– WWE released its picks for the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for the week. This week’s picks included photos of Andrade, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch. You can check out some of those photos below.