wrestling
WWE News: Two-Presale Codes For Wrestlemania Backlash, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, NXT Vengeance Day Highlights
February 16, 2022 | Posted by
– There are two pre-sale codes now available for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash in Providence, Rhode Island on May 8 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. You can use the codes WWEDUNK or WWE2022.
An exclusive presale to see #WMBacklash live at @DunkinDonutsCtr in Providence on Sunday, May 8th is happening now!
Use code WWE2022 to get your tickets: https://t.co/IwG913M8nw pic.twitter.com/9xTNMkT6Tb
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2022
– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT Vengeance Day special episode:
– The latest episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Big E, Kofi Kingston, Lita and Reggie.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Cody Rhodes Likely Rejoining Company
- Brock Lesnar Reflects On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002: ‘It Was Probably The Right Decision’
- Backstage Update on Remaining Length of Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract
- Brock Lesnar Wants Young WWE Talent To ‘Figure Out How To Put Asses In Seats & Not Worry About Your Next High Spot’