WWE News: Two-Presale Codes For Wrestlemania Backlash, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, NXT Vengeance Day Highlights

– There are two pre-sale codes now available for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash in Providence, Rhode Island on May 8 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. You can use the codes WWEDUNK or WWE2022.

An exclusive presale to see #WMBacklash live at @DunkinDonutsCtr in Providence on Sunday, May 8th is happening now! Use code WWE2022 to get your tickets: https://t.co/IwG913M8nw pic.twitter.com/9xTNMkT6Tb — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2022

– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT Vengeance Day special episode:

– The latest episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Big E, Kofi Kingston, Lita and Reggie.