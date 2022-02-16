wrestling

WWE News: Two-Presale Codes For Wrestlemania Backlash, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, NXT Vengeance Day Highlights

February 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania Backlash Image Credit: WWE

– There are two pre-sale codes now available for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash in Providence, Rhode Island on May 8 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. You can use the codes WWEDUNK or WWE2022.

– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT Vengeance Day special episode:

– The latest episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Big E, Kofi Kingston, Lita and Reggie.

