WWE News: Tye Dillinger Reacts to Smackdown Win Over Baron Corbin, Video of Susan G. Komen Honorees at Smackdown

October 4, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Tye Dillinger Talking Smack

– Here is Tye Dillinger, reacting to last night’s Smackdown victory over Baron Corbin. Dillinger says that the win over Corbin is the biggest of his career to date. He also says that he’ll be watching Sunday’s Styles vs. Corbin match…

– Here is a video from last night’s Smackdown, featuring Dana Warrior, the Smackdown women and the cancer survivors honored on last night’s show…

