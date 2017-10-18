WWE News: Video of SAnitY vs. Undisputed Era, Ember Moon Earns Spot at NXT Takeover: WarGames

– WWE has posted video of SAnitY’s match against The Undisputed Era. You can check out the video below:

– Ember Moon earned a spot in the NXT Women’s Title match at WarGames during this week’s NXT. Moon beat Ruby Riot and Sonya Deville on NXT to earn the spot. Moon will face Peyton Royce and Kairi Sane during the Takeover event, with a fourth competitor yet to be determined: