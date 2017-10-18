wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of SAnitY vs. Undisputed Era, Ember Moon Earns Spot at NXT Takeover: WarGames
October 18, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has posted video of SAnitY’s match against The Undisputed Era. You can check out the video below:
– Ember Moon earned a spot in the NXT Women’s Title match at WarGames during this week’s NXT. Moon beat Ruby Riot and Sonya Deville on NXT to earn the spot. Moon will face Peyton Royce and Kairi Sane during the Takeover event, with a fourth competitor yet to be determined:
Three down, one to go! Who will be the final Superstar to compete for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle in a #Fatal4Way at #NXTTakeOver?! pic.twitter.com/1uLaIu2Na4
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 19, 2017