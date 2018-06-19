WWE News: Video of Title Change at UK Tournament Taping, Poll on Best Current Spear, Shawn Michaels Talks WWE Performance Center

– WWE has posted video of Tyler Bate and Trent Seven’s NXT Tag Team Championships win over Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong at the UK Tournament tapings. You can see the video below from the tapings:

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans which spear is most effective between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley: 61%

Roman Reigns: 39%

– Here is video of Shawn Michaels speaking with BBC Radio 1Xtra about the WWE Performance Center helping aspiring professional wrestlers in their quest to get to WWE: