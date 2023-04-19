wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Reportedly Not at Raw This Week, NXT Video Highlights
April 19, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon was not backstage at last Monday’s edition of Raw.
– WWE released the following video highlights for this week’s show:
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Recalls Pitch to Have His Turn on Jeff Hardy Delayed To WrestleMania 25
- David Finlay Plans to Refocus Bullet Club, Says Jay White & Juice Robinson Aren’t Part Of It
- Jimmy Korderas Says the WWE Backlash Main Event Announcement Was Underwhelming
- Road Dogg on Vince McMahon Not Seeing Shinsuke Nakamura as a Main Event Guy