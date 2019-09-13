wrestling / News
WWE News: WALTER to Face Kassius Ohno at EVOLVE 136, Jim Cornette Reviews NXT Takeover UK Match
September 13, 2019 | Posted by
– WALTER’s opponent for EVOLVE 136 is official, and it is Kassius Ohno. EVOLVE announced today that the two stars will face off at their show on September 21st:
Breaking News….
NXT UK Champion Walter vs Kassius Ohno is signed!
EVOLVE 136 – Sept. 21st – Queens, NY#EVOLVE136
Tix & Info: https://t.co/XP0nHUU4ip
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) September 13, 2019
– Jim Cornette posted a new video in which he reviews WALTER’s match with Tyler Bate at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. You can see the video below. Cornette is very complimentary of the match:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on How Ready to Rumble Was Pitched, His Original Role in the Film
- Impact Wrestling Talent Reportedly Not Happy With Management Over Killer Kross Situation
- Bruce Prichard on Sid Vicious Threatening to Sue WWF in 1997 Over Contract Dispute
- More on WWE Planning Announce Changes: Michael Cole to Smackdown, More