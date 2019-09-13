wrestling / News

WWE News: WALTER to Face Kassius Ohno at EVOLVE 136, Jim Cornette Reviews NXT Takeover UK Match

September 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WALTER’s opponent for EVOLVE 136 is official, and it is Kassius Ohno. EVOLVE announced today that the two stars will face off at their show on September 21st:

– Jim Cornette posted a new video in which he reviews WALTER’s match with Tyler Bate at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. You can see the video below. Cornette is very complimentary of the match:

