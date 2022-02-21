WWE News: William Regal Is Playable GM In WWE 2K22, New Vlog From The Neidharts, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas

– William Regal will be a playable GM in WWE 2K22’s MyGM mode, along with Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon. It’s unknown if he will be playable in exhibition mode. The game will be released on March 11.

Regal was released from WWE last month.

BREAKING: William Regal CONFIRMED as additional General Manager in the WWE 2K22 MyGM! Official screen released by @wccftech #WWE2K22 @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/ND6Ti6Aeb4 — The SmackDown Hotel 🔥 #WWE2K22 (@TheSDHotel) February 21, 2022

– Natalya and her sister have posted a new vlog on Youtube.

– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas from Rob Schamberger features Booker T, Bianca Belair, Naomi & Carmelo Hayes.