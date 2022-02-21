wrestling / News

WWE News: William Regal Is Playable GM In WWE 2K22, New Vlog From The Neidharts, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas

February 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
William Regal NXT Image Credit: WWE

– William Regal will be a playable GM in WWE 2K22’s MyGM mode, along with Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon. It’s unknown if he will be playable in exhibition mode. The game will be released on March 11.

Regal was released from WWE last month.

– Natalya and her sister have posted a new vlog on Youtube.

– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas from Rob Schamberger features Booker T, Bianca Belair, Naomi & Carmelo Hayes.

