November 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Women's US Title Tournament Brackets

WWEShop.com is now selling replica title belts for the new WWE Women’s United States Championship. WWE recently kicked off a tournament to crown the inaugural champion for the title this week on Friday Night SmackDown. You can view an image of the replica title below.

The finals of the tournament to crown the first champion will go down at the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14 in Uniondale, New York. The event will be held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It will be broadcast live on NBC and also stream on Peacock.

– Video Highlights are now available for The SmackDown LowDown:

