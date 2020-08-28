WWE News: WWE Now Selling Ric Flair Replica Title Belt, Undertaker: The Last Ride Hitting DVD, Bob Armstrong Tribute On WWE Network

– WWE Shop is now selling a replica Ric Flair championship belt for $499. It will feature 22 Swarovski crystals and a Ric Flair name plate. It will also be designed to match his ring gear.

The unmistakable strut. The dramatic flop. The flagrant low blow. Ric Flair was both the most decorated performer of all time and the dirtiest player in the game.

In an unmatched career that spanned over 30 years with stops in the AWA, NWA, WCW & WWE, Flair amassed an incredible 16 World Heavyweight Championship title reigns. But when the WWE Universe thinks of Ric Flair, they think of “The Nature Boy,” a larger-than-life stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ and dealin’ son of a gun. Whether in designer suits, outlandish robes, or shoes that cost more than your house, Ric Flair always left an indelible impression wherever he went.

Through memorable feuds with Ricky Steamboat, Dusty Rhodes and Sting, and as a member of The Four Horsemen & Evolution, Flair cemented his legacy as truly one of the greatest WWE Legends of all time.

WWE Shop is celebrating the legacy of Ric Flair with the newest entry in our Signature Series of replica titles, each designed as an homage to one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history. This title features a central plate modeled after the WWE World Heavyweight Championship that “The Nature Boy” made famous, adorned with 22 Swarovski crystals & Ric Flair name plate. The strap has undergone a special printing technique to match his iconic ring gear, featuring the phrases “To be the man, you gotta beat the man,” “The Nature Boy” & “16X World Heavyweight Champion!” The custom side plates even list the dates and locations of all 16 of those championship victories. This title is truly a must have for all Ric Flair fans!

#WWEShop lets you be the man without stepping into the ring with The Nature Boy. Featuring 22 @Swarovski crystals, custom painted strap & the dates he won all 16 of his World Heavyweight Championships, get your @RicFlairNatrBoy Signature Title today!https://t.co/iuGUWZpWRv pic.twitter.com/MGg29iMtUv — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) August 28, 2020

– Wrestling DVD Network reports that the docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride will be released on DVD and blu-ray. The blu-ray release may be exclusive to the UK and Europe. There will also be a “30th Anniversary Collectors Edition”, also exclusive to the UK and Europe, which will be limited to 666 copies. It will include the documentary, exclusive artwork, a mini comic and a photo signed by the Undertaker.

– WWE Network has a new section paying tribute to ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong, with footage from Jim Crockett Promotions, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and his WWE Hall of Fame acceptance speech.