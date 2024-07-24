wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Tour of Japan Begins Tomorrow, Smackdown in Hartford Pre-Sale Code, NXT Highlights
July 24, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE will begin a tour of Japan tomorrow, with a show at the Edion Arena in Osaka. They will follow this up with events on Friday and Saturday, both at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. The advertised talent includes Cody Rhodes, Meiko Satomura, Damian Priest, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, JD McDonough, Tiffany Stratton, The Bloodline, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, New Day, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY.
– WWE will return to Hartford, CT for an episode of Smackdown on December 13 at the XL Center. There is a pre-sale happening right now with the code WWECT.
– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT:
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston Says He Wanted To Do Flair-Funk Plastic Bag Angle For AEW Feud
- Backstage Update on Rumored New Broadcast Deal for AEW With Warner Bros. Discovery
- Donovan Dijak Reflects on His Past Comments on CM Punk Going Backstage at WWE Raw
- Hulk Hogan Says There’s A Learning Curve For Working In Front of a Live Crowd