WWE News: WWE Tour of Japan Begins Tomorrow, Smackdown in Hartford Pre-Sale Code, NXT Highlights

– WWE will begin a tour of Japan tomorrow, with a show at the Edion Arena in Osaka. They will follow this up with events on Friday and Saturday, both at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. The advertised talent includes Cody Rhodes, Meiko Satomura, Damian Priest, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, JD McDonough, Tiffany Stratton, The Bloodline, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, New Day, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY.

– WWE will return to Hartford, CT for an episode of Smackdown on December 13 at the XL Center. There is a pre-sale happening right now with the code WWECT.

