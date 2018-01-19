 

WWE News: Xavier Woods on Lip Synch Battle, Women Who Have Won Gold On Raw Video, 2002 Rock vs. Ric Flair Video

January 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
New Day Triple H Stephanie McMahon The Tonight Show

– Xavier Woods posted to Twitter commenting on the New Day’s appearance and Lip Synch Battle on The Tonight Show. Woods posted:

– WWE shared video from the Rock’s first-ever match with Ric Flair in July of 2002. You can see it below:

– The company also posted video of “twenty-five women who have won Gold on Raw” ahead of Raw 25:

What do all these women have in common?! They've all won a Championship on #RAW!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

