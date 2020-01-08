WWE News: Zelina Vega Sends Message to Rey Mysterio, XFL Rules Reaction Show, New Mark Andrews Video

– Zelina Vega took to Twitter earlier today noting that she and Andrade will be seeing Rey Mysterio next week on Raw. Earlier this week on Raw, Andrade defeated Mysterio in a rematch for the US title. After that, Andrade removed Mysterio’s mask, leading to Mysterio attacking Andrade backstage later in the show.

Zelina Vega wrote on Twitter, “Soo @reymysterio, I know you’re mad about your mask but…I thought you were the GOAT?! You had to resort to a sucker punch to make yourself feel better? REALLY? You’re setting a great example Rey… see you next week.”

– The XFL released a new This Is the XFL podcast showing a reaction to the newly announced rules to the football league. You can listen to the audio for this week’s show below.

– NXT UK’s Mark Andrews released a new video this week where he watched Kid Lykos’ first match with him. You can check out that video in the player below.