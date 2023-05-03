wrestling / News
WWE News: NIL Signee Finishes First in Shot Put At Penn Relays, TJ Wilson Hosting Seminar
WWE NIL athlete Otoniel Badjana finished first in shot put at the Penn Relays. PittsburghPanthers.com reports that Badjana, who is on the University of Pittsburgh track & field team, hit a mark of 17.79 to win the relays. The score is Badjana’s personal best and the second best in program history.
– WWN Live has announced that TJ Wilson is hosting a seminar on June 4th in Port Richey, Florida. The announcement reads as follows:
WWN is excited to host WWE Producer TJ Wilson for a very special Seminar and Evaluation on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at the WWN Training Center in Port Richey, FL! Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the last graduate of the infamous Hart Dungeon in Calgary, Alberta, Canada! TJ (fka as WWE’s Tyson Kidd) possesses nearly 30 years of experience in and out of the ring, wrestling world-wide and producing television for WWE! TJ will be sharing his valuable knowledge and providing match critiques for up-and-coming wrestlers.
You must have completed a training course to be eligible. Wrestlers, managers and referees of all experience levels are welcome. To register, please fill out the form located at https://wwnlive.com/seminartryouts and pay using the link below.
Participants must be at least 18 years old.
All sales are final. There are no refunds or exchanges.
