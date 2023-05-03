WWE News: NIL Signee Finishes First in Shot Put At Penn Relays, TJ Wilson Hosting Seminar

WWE NIL athlete Otoniel Badjana finished first in shot put at the Penn Relays. PittsburghPanthers.com reports that Badjana, who is on the University of Pittsburgh track & field team, hit a mark of 17.79 to win the relays. The score is Badjana’s personal best and the second best in program history.

– WWN Live has announced that TJ Wilson is hosting a seminar on June 4th in Port Richey, Florida. The announcement reads as follows: