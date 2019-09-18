WWE News: Note on Rules for Sid Scala vs. Kassius Ohno Match, David Otunga Says Kevin Owens Can’t Afford Him, New NXT Merchandise Available

– WWE.com detailed how the Sid Scala vs. Kassius Ohno match will work for today’s edition of NXT UK. It will be a British Rounds Match. You can read the full details below.

It’s time for British Rounds rules

Following a rough ending to his matchup against Kassius Ohno several weeks ago, Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala will now place himself into a British Rounds Match against The Knockout Artist.

The first-ever contest of its kind in WWE is made up of a series of six rounds of three minutes each, with a 30-second break between each round. To win the match, a competitor must earn two pinfalls or two submissions (or one of each) or win via knockout. If none of that happens after six rounds, the Superstar with the most falls is the winner.

Plus, Travis Banks will battle Tyson T-Bone, Rhea Ripley takes on Debbie Keitel, and Joseph Conners engages Kenny Williams.

