WWE News: Note on Rules for Sid Scala vs. Kassius Ohno Match, David Otunga Says Kevin Owens Can’t Afford Him, New NXT Merchandise Available
– WWE.com detailed how the Sid Scala vs. Kassius Ohno match will work for today’s edition of NXT UK. It will be a British Rounds Match. You can read the full details below.
It’s time for British Rounds rules
Following a rough ending to his matchup against Kassius Ohno several weeks ago, Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala will now place himself into a British Rounds Match against The Knockout Artist.
The first-ever contest of its kind in WWE is made up of a series of six rounds of three minutes each, with a 30-second break between each round. To win the match, a competitor must earn two pinfalls or two submissions (or one of each) or win via knockout. If none of that happens after six rounds, the Superstar with the most falls is the winner.
Plus, Travis Banks will battle Tyson T-Bone, Rhea Ripley takes on Debbie Keitel, and Joseph Conners engages Kenny Williams.
Don’t miss NXT UK, streaming today at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network.
– David Otunga commented on the Kevin Owens situation on Twitter. He wrote, “I can make a strong case for Owens… but if he thought the $100k fine was steep, he may not want to see the price for my retainer.” You can check out that tweet below.
I can make a strong case for Owens… but if he thought the $100k fine was steep, he may not want to see the price for my retainer. #SDLive https://t.co/W3fbNbDpyR
— David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) September 18, 2019
– Ahead of tonight’s NXT on USA Network debut, new NXT shirts are available at WWE Shop.
