WWE News: Notes On Brooks Jensen’s NXT Appearance, Je’Von Evans Praised For Closing Segment

– A new report has some details on Brooks Jensen’s background appearances on last night’s episode of WWE NXT. As noted last night, Jensen appeared in the background of Wes Lee and Oba Femi’s in-ring segment on last night’s show and was escorted out by security, only to be seen later in the background of a parking lot segment being put in a cop car. Fightful Select has confirmed the latter was in fact Brooks being “arrested” for trying to rush the ring, which is obviously a storyline.

The report notes that Jensen has been trying to convince Fightful staff that the whole thing is legitimate. It also notes that Wes Lee was thrown for a moment by Jensen’s antics during their segment and wasn’t supposed to acknowledge his presence.

– The report also states that Je’Von Evans was praise by people backstage for his camera awareness in making the closing shot from the show happen. That closing shot had Evans, Trick Williams, Ethan Page and Shawn Spears all downed in the ring around the NXT Championship.