WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Bron Breakker vs. Robert Roode, Dusty Classic Finals

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns with a new episode live on the USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Bron Breakker taking on Dolph Ziggler’s tag team partner, Robert Roode.

Also, Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo face Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals. Here’s the updated lineup for Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Women’s Finals: Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo vs. Kay Lee Ray & Io Shirai

* NXT North American Championship Match Qualifier: Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong

* NXT North American Championship Match Qualifier: A-Kid vs. Grayson Waller

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Creed Brothers

* Bron Breakker vs. Robert Roode

WWE also released a preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting Breakker vs. Roode, which you can see below: