wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live TV Taping Announced for Houston, Texas on July 22
June 12, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels announced that NXT TV is heading to Houston, Texas on Tuesday, July 22. The live edition of NXT TV will be held at the 713 Music Hall. It will air live on The CW. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.
Houston… we have liftoff!@WWENXT touches down at @713musichall LIVE on @TheCW July 22.
Pre-sale tickets available now with code SUPERSTAR. Offer ends Thursday at 11:59pm.https://t.co/nUov9cbpMB#WWENXT
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 12, 2025
.@WWENXT on the road https://t.co/xsXQhvLyIM pic.twitter.com/eQHautGGEc
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Details On Match Being Planned For AEW All In: Texas (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On How Long Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega Has Been Planned, Continental Classic Update
- Mr. Iguana Says He Was Told He’ll Go Straight To WWE Main Roster
- Former WWE & TNA Wrestlers Set for Upcoming American Gladiators Reboot