WWE NXT Live TV Taping Announced for Houston, Texas on July 22

June 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels announced that NXT TV is heading to Houston, Texas on Tuesday, July 22. The live edition of NXT TV will be held at the 713 Music Hall. It will air live on The CW. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

