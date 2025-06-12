– WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels announced that NXT TV is heading to Houston, Texas on Tuesday, July 22. The live edition of NXT TV will be held at the 713 Music Hall. It will air live on The CW. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

Houston… we have liftoff!@WWENXT touches down at @713musichall LIVE on @TheCW July 22. Pre-sale tickets available now with code SUPERSTAR. Offer ends Thursday at 11:59pm.https://t.co/nUov9cbpMB#WWENXT — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 12, 2025