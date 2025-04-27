wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 04.26.25
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand earlier tonight at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Kendal Grey & Carlee Brighr def. Chantel Monroe & Aria Bennett
* Drake Morreaux def. Harlem Lewis
* P-Nasty (Penina Tuielaepa) def. Layla Diggs via DQ due to interference by Jaida Parker
* Oro Mensah def. Keanu Carver
* Je’Von Evans, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe
* Lola Vice def. Wendy Choo
* Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Uriah Connors, Kale Dixon & Drako Knox
* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Javier Bernal
* Roxanne Perez & Giulia def. Sol Ruca & Zaria via DQ due to interference by Stephanie Vaquer
* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Brooks Jensen
Lola with the win against Wendy #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/6JRH2mTYgY
— Lexi (@Kuroneko_Queen) April 27, 2025
I LOVE WOMENS WRESTLING #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/KEv6ab9kJp
— keldy (@k3ldy) April 27, 2025
ROXANNE AND GIULIA ARE TAGGING TOGETHER OMG @roxanne_wwe @giulia0221g #NXTOrlando
📸: @ScarLexxRose55 pic.twitter.com/aSjRyQNmNo
— Brody🥶 (@Brodster12044) April 27, 2025
Giulia and Roxanne Perez defeated ZaRuca by DQ after Stephanie Vaquer attacked Giulia with her NXT Women’s Championship ##NXTOrlando
Pic credit- @Kuroneko_Queen pic.twitter.com/6BzJT3nKu5
— VaquerNation (@NationVaquer) April 27, 2025
#NXTOrlando Great Tag Team action pic.twitter.com/L3WgDvlqJQ
— Ray M (@RayM407) April 27, 2025
