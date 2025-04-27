WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 04.26.25

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand earlier tonight at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Kendal Grey & Carlee Brighr def. Chantel Monroe & Aria Bennett

* Drake Morreaux def. Harlem Lewis

* P-Nasty (Penina Tuielaepa) def. Layla Diggs via DQ due to interference by Jaida Parker

* Oro Mensah def. Keanu Carver

* Je’Von Evans, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

* Lola Vice def. Wendy Choo

* Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Uriah Connors, Kale Dixon & Drako Knox

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Javier Bernal

* Roxanne Perez & Giulia def. Sol Ruca & Zaria via DQ due to interference by Stephanie Vaquer

* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Brooks Jensen