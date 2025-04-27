wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 04.26.25

April 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Silver Logo, WWE NXT Tubi Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand earlier tonight at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Kendal Grey & Carlee Brighr def. Chantel Monroe & Aria Bennett
* Drake Morreaux def. Harlem Lewis
* P-Nasty (Penina Tuielaepa) def. Layla Diggs via DQ due to interference by Jaida Parker
* Oro Mensah def. Keanu Carver
* Je’Von Evans, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe
* Lola Vice def. Wendy Choo
* Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Uriah Connors, Kale Dixon & Drako Knox
* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Javier Bernal
* Roxanne Perez & Giulia def. Sol Ruca & Zaria via DQ due to interference by Stephanie Vaquer
* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Brooks Jensen

