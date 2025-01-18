wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 1.17.25: Ridge Holland Wins Battle Royale, Lince Dorado Returns
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night with a men’s battle royale and more. You can see the full results from the Citrus Springs, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Shotzi def. Nikkita Lyons
* Cutler James def. Anthony Luke
* Wendy Choo def. Zena Sterling
* Lince Dorado def. Josh Black
* Charlie Dempsey def. Yoshiki Inamura after OTM interfered
* Lexis King def. Tavion Heights
* Sol Ruca def. Derrian Gobourne
* Men’s Battle Royal: Ridge Holland wins
* Gigi Dolin def. Jacy Jayne
* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Brooks Jensen
#NXTCitrusSprings The No Quarter Catch Crew is right back to support @TavionHeights against @LexisKingWWE. pic.twitter.com/m3lZ0PhcVZ
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 18, 2025
#NXTCitrusSprings just got Lucha Lit–it's @LuchadorLD! pic.twitter.com/XxlKACkUOq
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 18, 2025
The Winner @SolRucaWWE #NXTCitrusSprings pic.twitter.com/nz1V1uBksm
— Talking Shttt (@TalkingShttt) January 18, 2025