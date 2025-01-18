WWE NXT Live Results 1.17.25: Ridge Holland Wins Battle Royale, Lince Dorado Returns

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night with a men’s battle royale and more. You can see the full results from the Citrus Springs, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Shotzi def. Nikkita Lyons

* Cutler James def. Anthony Luke

* Wendy Choo def. Zena Sterling

* Lince Dorado def. Josh Black

* Charlie Dempsey def. Yoshiki Inamura after OTM interfered

* Lexis King def. Tavion Heights

* Sol Ruca def. Derrian Gobourne

* Men’s Battle Royal: Ridge Holland wins

* Gigi Dolin def. Jacy Jayne

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Brooks Jensen