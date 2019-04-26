wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 4.25.19: Kushida Battles Roderick Strong, More
– WWE held an NXT live event on Thursday night in Orlando, Florida with Kushida facing off with Roderick Strong in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:
* Brennan Williams def. Nick Comoroto.
M1 – @GREATBLACKOTAKU defeated @NComoroto with a Holy Sit Sunset Flip #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/vc5uIJDTt5
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) April 25, 2019
* Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir def. Xia Li & Karen Q.
Always ready for a fight! @MarinaShafir @jessamynduke #4HW #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/Tng9yugk3t
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) April 26, 2019
M2 – @jessamynduke and @MarinaShafir defeated @XiaWWE and @karenmeee #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/FlGuKIIez7
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) April 25, 2019
* Jermaine Haley ( w/ Court Moore ) def. Babatunde.
Scary Babatunde. #NXTORLANDO pic.twitter.com/0TwnQ1irdU
— ChesaSketch (@ChesaSketch) April 25, 2019
* Keith Lee def. Samuel Shaw.
* Albert Hardie Jr def. Trevor Lee.
* Deonna Purrazzo def. Lacey Lane.
.@DeonnaPurrazzo claims another victory and another arm! That’s why she is the Fujiwara Arm Bar Specialist! 👁 #Virtuosa #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/7Im0dCL8bP
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) April 26, 2019
* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel.
Not exactly a ‘crowd favorite’ tonight @ #NXTOrlando @Marcel_B_WWE pic.twitter.com/mFm2PIgkm6
— Ken🤜🏻🐻➡️🇺🇸🥥 (@coconutloopken) April 26, 2019
M7 – @_StarDESTROYER and @strongstylebrit defeated @Marcel_B_WWE and @FabianAichner #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/PVB66R5rmL
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) April 26, 2019
* Kushida def. Roderick Strong.
Finally got to see @KUSHIDA_0904 live!!! 😭🎉 amazing main event!! #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/cxZiZ3GFkN
— 🇵🇷 Elly 🏳️🌈 (@ellyberries) April 26, 2019
#UndisputedEra’s @roderickstrong and @KUSHIDA_0904 putting on a wrestling clinic @ #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/lJ88FXsxyq
— Ken🤜🏻🐻➡️🇺🇸🥥 (@coconutloopken) April 26, 2019
Main event of #NXTOrlando is @KUSHIDA_0904 vs. @roderickstrong. pic.twitter.com/XiR7PV3o2Q
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) April 26, 2019
oh god i think we went back in time— is that?! COULD IT BE?!?! #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/1qxCg91S9D
— sam / 샘 (@1004mp4) April 26, 2019
