wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 4.25.19: Kushida Battles Roderick Strong, More

April 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kushida

– WWE held an NXT live event on Thursday night in Orlando, Florida with Kushida facing off with Roderick Strong in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:

* Brennan Williams def. Nick Comoroto.

* Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir def. Xia Li & Karen Q.

* Jermaine Haley ( w/ Court Moore ) def. Babatunde.

* Keith Lee def. Samuel Shaw.

* Albert Hardie Jr def. Trevor Lee.

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Lacey Lane.

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel.

* Kushida def. Roderick Strong.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, KUSHIDA, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading