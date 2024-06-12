wrestling / News
WWE NXT Dips in Viewership for Battleground Fallout, Ratings Hold Steady
June 12, 2024
– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Last night’s show was the fallout from last Sunday’s NXT Battleground premium live event. WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes also made a special live appearance on the program.
Last night’s show averaged 718,000 viewers. Viewership dropped by 7% from last week’s show, which averaged 768,000 viewers.
Ratings overall held steady in the P18-49 key demographic. The show drew an average 0.22 rating. The rating is identical to the number from last week’s show.
Rankings data for Tuesday cable original programming is not yet available.
