– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for this week’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Last Tuesday’s show featured the fallout from the NXT No Mercy premium live event, which took place on Sunday, September 1 in Denver, Colorado.

The live USA Network broadcast averaged 631,000 viewers. Viewership was slightly up by 3% from last week’s show, which averaged 615,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT drew an average 0.17 rating. The rating is identical to the last two weeks, so the numbers have held steady.

Rankings for cable original programming on Tuesday are not yet available.