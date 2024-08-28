WWE NXT Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Down Heading Into No Mercy

WWE NXT saw its rating rise and viewership slip from last week for the final show before NXT No Mercy. Tuesday’s episode garnered a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 615,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 6.3% and down 3.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.16 demo rating and audience of 639,000.

The demo rating matched the 0.17 from two weeks ago, while the viewership was the lowest since the August 6th episode scored 534,000 viewers for a SYFY airing due to the Olympics. The show’s viewership was the lowest for a USA Network-airing episode since the July 16th episode had 610,000.

NXT is averaging a 0.187 demo rating and 635,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.162 demo rating and 623,000 for the same point in 2023.