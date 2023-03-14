WWE NXT Preview: Johnny Gargano Returns to NXT, Updated Lineup

– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode as the road to NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 continues. Wes Lee defends the NXT North American Title in an open challenge. Also, Gallus will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against former champions Pretty Deadly.

Also set for tonight, Johnny Gargano returns to NXT to address Grayson Waller. WWE NXT airs live tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (c) vs. Pretty Deadly

* NXT North American Championship Open Challenge: Wes Lee vs. TBA

* Apollo Crews vs. Dabba Kato

* What will Johnny Gargano have to say about Grayson Waller he returns to NXT?