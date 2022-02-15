wrestling / News

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Preview: Three Title Matches, Dusty Classic Finals

February 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 2.0 Vengeance Day - Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with the special NXT Vengeance Day event. Tonight’s show will air live on SyFy at 8:00 pm ET. This will be the second week NXT airs on SyFy instead of USA Network due to Olympics coverage.

On tonight’s card, Bron Breakker defends the NXT Championship against Santos Escobar. Also, Carmelo Hayes defends the North American title against Cameron Grimes. Here’s the updated lineup for WWE NXT Vengeance Day:

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar
NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta
Weaponized Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo
Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals: MSK vs. Creed Brothers
* Grayson Waller says LA Knight will get arrested

