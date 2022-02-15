wrestling / News
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Preview: Three Title Matches, Dusty Classic Finals
– WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with the special NXT Vengeance Day event. Tonight’s show will air live on SyFy at 8:00 pm ET. This will be the second week NXT airs on SyFy instead of USA Network due to Olympics coverage.
On tonight’s card, Bron Breakker defends the NXT Championship against Santos Escobar. Also, Carmelo Hayes defends the North American title against Cameron Grimes. Here’s the updated lineup for WWE NXT Vengeance Day:
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar
* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta
* Weaponized Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals: MSK vs. Creed Brothers
* Grayson Waller says LA Knight will get arrested
I’ve heard rumours that @LAKnightWWE has been trying to flee the country in fear of what is going to happen on @WWENXT.Luckily I have my team of lawyers on it, but if you have any information on his whereabouts, please reach out in the DMs.
Together we can bring him to justice. pic.twitter.com/JLaKJ75lzq
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) February 14, 2022
