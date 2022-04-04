WWE News: Peacock Promotes Yellowstone Appearance At WrestleMania, WM Returns On WWE Playlist

– Peacock had some brand synergy on display at WrestleMania with a Yellowstone connection, as they hyped in a press release. Peacock sent out the following press release noting the appearance of the show’s bunkhouse inside the venue for the PPV:

Last night, Sunday, April 3, Peacock hosted a one-of-a-kind experience celebrating the launch of Season 4 of Yellowstone streaming on Peacock by recreating the iconic bunkhouse from the series inside AT&T Stadium at Wrestlemania 38. Upon arrival, guests were transported to Montana and the world of Yellowstone. The space completely transformed into the cowboy’s bunkhouse looking like a scene from the hit series. Inside Peacock’s bunkhouse guests were fitted for custom boots by Wild Bill’s Western Wear, offered a whisky tasting, and enjoyed food and drink with ties to the show all among the buzz and excitement of WWE’s WrestleMania. Attendees Included Jefferson White, Maria Menounos, George Kittle, Eric and Sainty Nelsen Appearances By WWE Legends Drew McIntyre, Sonya Deville, X-Pac, Jimmy Hart and Jinder Mahal

