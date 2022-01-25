wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Playlist Previews Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Lashley’s Royal Rumble Workout
January 24, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist takes a look at the road to the Royal Rumble for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. You can see the video below ahead of Saturday’s PPV:
– WWE also posted a video of Lashley’s workout for his match with Lesnar at the PPV:
More Trending Stories
- Scotty 2 Hotty On Asking To Work With Rhea Ripley & Raquel Gonzalez In WWE NXT, ‘Bad Comedy’ In Wrestling
- Paige & Sonya Deville Feud On Twitter, Paige Calls Deville ‘Paige 2.0’
- Former Superstars Reportedly Turn Down Offer for WWE Royal Rumble
- More Backstage Details on Lio Rush’s AEW Exit, More Contracts to Expire Soon