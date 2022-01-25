wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Playlist Previews Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Lashley’s Royal Rumble Workout

January 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley Brock Lesnar WWE Raw

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist takes a look at the road to the Royal Rumble for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. You can see the video below ahead of Saturday’s PPV:

– WWE also posted a video of Lashley’s workout for his match with Lesnar at the PPV:

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Royal Rumble, WWE Playlist, Jeremy Thomas

