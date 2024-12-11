WWE Potentially Filming For A&E Show Tonight

WWE is possibly filming content for one of their new A&E shows tonight, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that plans as of early in the day was to tape for an upcoming show, with the early word being that it would be a match.

One source said said that the match would involve Elijah Holyfield, who was announced as being part of the company’s latest Performance Center class in mid-November. The report reminds that WWE announced an A&E show last week titled WWE LFG which will feature wrestlers “vying for a WWE contract while receiving training and coaching from in-ring legends Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the Undertaker, Shawn Michaels.”

It’s worth noting that the key words are “possibly filming” and that none of this information is confirmed at this time. Holyfield’s father, boxing great Evander Holyfield, had a match with Matt Hardy back in 2007 on Saturday Night’s Main Event.