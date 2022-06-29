WWE News: Pretty Deadly Confront Briggs & Jensen Over NXT UK Tag Title Win, Bron Breakker & Cameron Grimes Go Face-to-Face

– Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen celebrated their NXT UK Tag Team Championship win on tonight’s WWE NXT, but were interrupted by Pretty Deadly. Tuesday night’s episode saw Briggs, Jenson, and Fallon Henley come out to do a victory lap after winning the vacated titles on last week’s NXT UK.

Briggs and Jensen promised Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter that they would get their rematch once Smith comes back from his knee injury before Kit Wilson and Elton Prince came out and ran down the champs for lowering the prestige of the titles. Briggs said that they’re willing to defend the titles at any time and ended up sending Pretty Deadly out of the ring:

– Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes had their face to face to close out tonight’s episode, which grew heated after Grimes brought Breakker’s father into the back and forth, stating Rick Steiner had “no heart” which is why he never became world champion. Breakker attacked but Grimes escaped and was able to dodge a charge into the corner, causing the turnbuckle to snap. Grimes then grabbed Breakker and threw his shoulder into the turnbuckle once more and medical staff came out. Grimes told the staff make sure Bron is okay for their match next week at Great American Bash: