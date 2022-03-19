WWE Provides Storyline Medical Update On Bianca Belair

WWE has offered a storyline medical update on Bianca Belair after she was attacked by Becky Lynch on last Monday’s episode of RAW. It notes that Belair is out of action due to a throat injury. It was also noted that she will not need surgery. The announcement reads:

Bianca Belair suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat as a result of the attack perpetrated by Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch last Monday on Raw, WWE.com has learned.

The WWE Universe watched in horror as Lynch took out her WrestleMania challenger in vicious fashion, wrapping a chair around Belair’s head and neck before sending her into a steel ring post.

Although Belair will not need surgery, she will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers, officials say.

Check back with WWE.com for any further updates as they become available.