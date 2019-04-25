WWE Q1 Financials: Key WrestleMania Highlights, Company Touts Attendance & Gate

– WWE released their first quarter financial report this morning, here are the key WrestleMania 35 highlights they released…

* WrestleMania (April 7, 2019) broke the record for MetLife Stadium’s highest grossing entertainment event at $16.9 million, attracting a capacity crowd of 82,265 fans

* WWE Network subscribers viewed 23.2 million hours during WrestleMania week, which was roughly on par with the same week last year

* During WrestleMania week, 17.9 million hours were consumed on digital and social media platforms, up 29% from the prior year

* WWE Network’s total subscribers reached 2.0 million on April 8, 2019, the day after WrestleMania

* WrestleMania featured a historic, first-ever women’s main event starring Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch