WWE Q1 Financials: WWE Live Event Revenue Decreases 15 Percent

– WWE released their first quarter financial report this morning, and released the following information regarding the decline in WWE Live Event revenue…

Live event revenues declined 15% to $26.2 million due to weaker performance of events in North America, which reflected lower average attendance and the staging of nine fewer events. Average attendance at these events declined 11% to 4,800. The average ticket price of $52.38 was essentially unchanged from the prior year quarter. There were no Raw or SmackDown events held in international markets.

The company also noted that they continued to stage large-scale, action-packed events for its fans. During the quarter, Royal Rumble attracted more than 48,000 fans at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company also announced that Royal Rumble will be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas in 2020, marking the second consecutive year the event will be held at a Major League Baseball stadium. Highlighting the success of its UK developmental brand, NXT UK held its first-ever live special, NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, before a sold-out crowd at the Empress Ballroom. Furthering the Company’s efforts to expand its global talent base, WWE held its first-ever tryout in India, the largest in WWE history, which featured more than 70 participants, and recently announced a talent tryout in China this Summer.

