WWE News: Randy Orton Defeats Je’Von Evans In NXT Main Event, Nikkita Lyons Returns

– Randy Orton battled Je’Von Evans to main event this week’s WWE NXT and took home the win in his hometown. Tuesday night’s show saw Orton pick up the win over Evans in the final match of the night. The finish came as Orton tried to catch Evans with an RKO out of a twisting moonsault but missed it, leading to his hitting a standard RKO for the pin:

– Nikkita Lyons made her return to NXT TV on tonight’s show, making her first appearance since going down to a knee injury in January. Lyons appeared in Ava’s office and set off Lola Vice, leading to a match between them being set for next week.