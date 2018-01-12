WWE Raw Live Results 1.12.18 – Reigns & Rollins Battle Miz and Miztourage, Hardy vs. Wyatt, More

– WWE held a house show in Amarillo, Texas on Friday night with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins fighting in a handicap match in the main event. Highlights are below, ,a href=http://www.wrestlinginc.com/wi/news/2018/0112/635844/wwe-live-event-results/ target=new>via Wrestling Inc:

I should note these are not in order but they are pretty close. Our group had 4 kids and that’s about how the rest of the crowd went, full of kids and adults but not too many young teenagers or young adults. Reigns/Rollins, Braun Strowman and Balor got the top 3 babyface reactions and the top 3 heel reactions went to Enzo, The Miztourage and The Bar. The Miz actually had many fans in the crowd.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retained over Cedric Alexander.

* Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews.

* Sasha Banks and Mickie James defeated Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

* Braun Strowman defeated Curt Hawkins.

* Asuka defeated Dana Brooke.

* Finn Balor defeated Elias.

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match.