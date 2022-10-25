WWE Raw Rating, Audience Tick Down From Previous Week

This week’s episode of WWE Raw took a bit of a drop in both the rating and viewers from the previous week. Monday night’s show drew a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.641 million viewers, down 10% and 9% respectively from last week’s 0.50 demo rating and audience of 1.804 million. The numbers in both metrics were the lowest since the October 3rd episode had a 0.40 demo rating and 1.599 million viewers.

Raw ranked #6 among cable originals for the night behind Monday Night Football on ESPN (2.97 demo rating/10.344 million viewers), the kick-off and post-game shows, SportsCenter, and the MNF simulcast on ESPN 2 (0.56/1.483 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.49 demo rating (1.767 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.45 demo rating (1.695 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.40 demo rating (1.461 million viewers)

Raw is averaging a 0.478 demo rating and 1.776 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared with a 0.52 demo rating and 1.789 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.