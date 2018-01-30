WWE Raw Rating Down From Raw 25 High, But Still Strong

– The rating for this week’s post-Royal Rumble Raw fell from the two and a half-year high-mark for the 25th anniversary episode, but was still quite good. Monday’s episode brought in a 1.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.395 million viewers. Those numbers are down 33% and 25% from Raw 25’s 1.71 demo rating and 4.53 million viewers. That said, they still represent the best numbers for the show since the August 28th, 2017 episode had a 1.16 and since the August 18th episode had 3.404 million viewers.

Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night, beating out VH-1’s Love & Hip-Hop Miami (1.05 demo rating/1.883 million viewers) for the top spot per Showbuzz Daily. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.21 demo rating (3.662 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.15 demo rating (3.461 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.06 demo rating (3.061 million viewers)